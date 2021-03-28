Kong Ha Wai was built in 1936 by a Hakka gold merchant. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Kong Ha Wai was built in 1936 by a Hakka gold merchant. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Conservation
Hong Kong

Old Hong Kong mansion set to get new lease of life with conservation project tied to nearby transitional housing scheme

  • Built in the 1930s by a Hakka gold merchant, the 27-room Kong Ha Wai ended up being used as a factory, landscape nursery and warehouse
  • Developer is consulting professionals to examine ways to restore the structure and architectural features of the building

Nadia Lam
Nadia Lam

Updated: 11:00am, 28 Mar, 2021

