A new tenancy control bill set to be unveiled on Wednesday would cap how much landlords can increase rent by, though critics say the ceiling is too high. Photo: Elaine Lok A new tenancy control bill set to be unveiled on Wednesday would cap how much landlords can increase rent by, though critics say the ceiling is too high. Photo: Elaine Lok
Landlords of Hong Kong’s subdivided flats could still raise rent by up to 15 per cent under new tenancy control bill

  • The yearly rental index on the tiny flats will not take inflation or affordability into account as some have previously suggested, sources tell the Post
  • Critics argue the cap is too high, noting increases for public housing accommodation have a ceiling of 10 per cent, and fear landlords could rush to raise rents before law takes effect

Joyce Ng
Updated: 9:13am, 29 Mar, 2021

