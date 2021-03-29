A new tenancy control bill set to be unveiled on Wednesday would cap how much landlords can increase rent by, though critics say the ceiling is too high. Photo: Elaine Lok
Landlords of Hong Kong’s subdivided flats could still raise rent by up to 15 per cent under new tenancy control bill
- The yearly rental index on the tiny flats will not take inflation or affordability into account as some have previously suggested, sources tell the Post
- Critics argue the cap is too high, noting increases for public housing accommodation have a ceiling of 10 per cent, and fear landlords could rush to raise rents before law takes effect
Topic | Hong Kong housing
A new tenancy control bill set to be unveiled on Wednesday would cap how much landlords can increase rent by, though critics say the ceiling is too high. Photo: Elaine Lok