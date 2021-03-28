The 2020 World Press Photo Contest exhibition opened its doors to the Hong Kong public on Sunday. Photo: Handout
World Press Photo Contest exhibition, featuring shots of Hong Kong protests, finally opens doors to the public
- The exhibition was initially scheduled to open on March 1, but original host Baptist University pulled the plug after a pro-Beijing news site accused it of inciting violence
- A series of photos from the 2019 Hong Kong protests by Nicolas Asfouri of Agence France-Presse took first prize in the ‘General News, Stories’ category
Topic | Hong Kong protests
The 2020 World Press Photo Contest exhibition opened its doors to the Hong Kong public on Sunday. Photo: Handout