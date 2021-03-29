Post photographer Felix Wong took the top prize for Best Photograph (Features) for this shot of a man viewing an artwork featured in Sotheby’s Hong Kong 2020 Spring Auctions. Photo: Felix Wong
Post nabs 12 prizes, including six top honours, at Newspaper Society’s 2021 Hong Kong News Awards
- Among the winners were stories on the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, China’s seller’s market for medical supplies and Hong Kong’s 2019 anti-government protests
- ‘These are tumultuous times for Hong Kong – for the rest of the world, too … So it’s great to see our colleagues getting recognised and rewarded for their hard work,’ says Post editor-in-chief Tammy Tam
