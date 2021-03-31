A government task force has called for greater protections for tenants of subdivided flats. Photo: Sam Tsang A government task force has called for greater protections for tenants of subdivided flats. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong task force on subdivided flats recommends tying rent increases to market index, capping raises at no more than 15 per cent

  • Pegging rent increases for the often-cramped dwellings to the Rating and Valuation Department’s existing index would prevent exorbitant spikes, the task force says
  • Landlords of subdivided flats would only be allowed to raise rents by the rate reflected in the index, or 15 per cent, whichever is lower

Topic |   Hong Kong housing
Gigi ChoyRachel Yeo
Updated: 3:42pm, 31 Mar, 2021

