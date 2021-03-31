Ho Mei-ying lives with her eight-month-old son Zhang Hoi-shun and two other family members in a 100 sq ft subdivided flat in Cheung Sha Wan. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong’s subdivided flat tenants welcome task force call to keep rents under control, but are not sure how the system will work
- Many tenants also believe rent increase of no more than 15 per cent is still too high
- Concern group member Kenny Ng says consumer price index could be used as a reference for pegging rent rise
