The tour will run during April. Photo: Felix Wong
Tour offers residents a final show at Hong Kong’s State Theatre before heritage revamp
- Immersive 30-minute tour will feature more than 100 artefacts including film handbills from the 1950s, old tickets for midnight screenings and staff uniforms
- The iconic North Point venue will be restored into a landmark for culture and arts by 2026, as part of a multibillion-dollar redevelopment project
Topic | Cultural Preservation
