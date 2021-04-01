The tour will run during April. Photo: Felix Wong The tour will run during April. Photo: Felix Wong
The tour will run during April. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Society

Tour offers residents a final show at Hong Kong’s State Theatre before heritage revamp

  • Immersive 30-minute tour will feature more than 100 artefacts including film handbills from the 1950s, old tickets for midnight screenings and staff uniforms
  • The iconic North Point venue will be restored into a landmark for culture and arts by 2026, as part of a multibillion-dollar redevelopment project

Topic |   Cultural Preservation
Nadia Lam
Nadia Lam

Updated: 7:18pm, 1 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The tour will run during April. Photo: Felix Wong The tour will run during April. Photo: Felix Wong
The tour will run during April. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE