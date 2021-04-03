A looming urban redevelopment project threatens to dismantle Hong Kong’s biggest Thai community. Photo: Edmond So A looming urban redevelopment project threatens to dismantle Hong Kong’s biggest Thai community. Photo: Edmond So
A looming urban redevelopment project threatens to dismantle Hong Kong’s biggest Thai community. Photo: Edmond So
Urban planning
Hong Kong /  Society

Renewal plan for Hong Kong’s ‘Little Thailand’ leaves long-time residents torn over losing deep community ties

  • As URA project draws near, affected residents and businesses hope they can be relocated together
  • New homes, commercial premises coming up in area popular with Thai, Chiu Chow communities

Topic |   Urban planning
Fiona Sun
Fiona Sun

Updated: 8:55am, 3 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A looming urban redevelopment project threatens to dismantle Hong Kong’s biggest Thai community. Photo: Edmond So A looming urban redevelopment project threatens to dismantle Hong Kong’s biggest Thai community. Photo: Edmond So
A looming urban redevelopment project threatens to dismantle Hong Kong’s biggest Thai community. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE