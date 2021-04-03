A looming urban redevelopment project threatens to dismantle Hong Kong’s biggest Thai community. Photo: Edmond So
Renewal plan for Hong Kong’s ‘Little Thailand’ leaves long-time residents torn over losing deep community ties
- As URA project draws near, affected residents and businesses hope they can be relocated together
- New homes, commercial premises coming up in area popular with Thai, Chiu Chow communities
Topic | Urban planning
A looming urban redevelopment project threatens to dismantle Hong Kong’s biggest Thai community. Photo: Edmond So