RTHK has been under the stewardship of new director of broadcasting Patrick Li since March 1. Photo: SCMP RTHK has been under the stewardship of new director of broadcasting Patrick Li since March 1. Photo: SCMP
RTHK has been under the stewardship of new director of broadcasting Patrick Li since March 1. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong media
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong public broadcaster RTHK pulls radio show featuring opposition politician for ‘review of contentious content’

  • Government-funded station also pulls plug on planned replacement for councillor on Letter for Hong Kong – the chairman of city’s journalists association
  • Public broadcaster has been accused of exercising increasing levels of self-censorship under its new editor-in-chef

Topic |   Hong Kong media
Phila Siu
Phila Siu

Updated: 7:27pm, 2 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
RTHK has been under the stewardship of new director of broadcasting Patrick Li since March 1. Photo: SCMP RTHK has been under the stewardship of new director of broadcasting Patrick Li since March 1. Photo: SCMP
RTHK has been under the stewardship of new director of broadcasting Patrick Li since March 1. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE