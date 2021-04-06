A Facebook leak reported on Saturday included personal information about 3 million Hong Kong users, including phone numbers, names, locations, birth dates and email addresses. Photo: CWH
Privacy watchdog demands Facebook tell Hong Kong users personal data was leaked
- While the hack occurred in 2019, Ada Chung, privacy commissioner for personal data, notes information taken can ‘still be used’ by criminals
- More than 3 million city residents among those whose usernames, email addresses, birth dates and other information were released over the weekend
Topic | Facebook
