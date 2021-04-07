Agnes Callamard, the new head of Amnesty International. Photo: AFP Agnes Callamard, the new head of Amnesty International. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong / Society

Amnesty International committed to human rights in Hong Kong despite shrinking space for dissent, group’s new head says

  • In first interview with regional media since taking up role, Agnes Callamard says electoral changes in Hong Kong aimed at ensuring just one type of candidate exists
  • She admits organisation has taken more precautions since passage of national security law and has not ruled out leaving Hong Kong

Topic |   Hong Kong electoral changes
Laura Westbrook

Updated: 7:00am, 7 Apr, 2021

