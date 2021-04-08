The British government’s new integration programme was announced on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Britain unveils £43 million package to support Hong Kong families arriving in country under BN(O) scheme
- Support package comes after British PM Boris Johnson last month spoke to four Hong Kong families that moved to the country on special BN(O) visa
- Under the new integration programme, Hongkongers will receive help with housing, education and employment while 12 ‘virtual’ welcome hubs will be set up across the country
