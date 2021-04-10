Ding Yi-jie plays the violin at the No Limits press conference. Photo: Roy Issa
Fusion music concert to promote harmony and inclusiveness among people of various communities in Hong Kong
- Concert presents scores by award-winning composer Ng Cheuk-yin as part of this year’s No Limits programme
- Thirty people from True Colours Symphony, a city-based orchestra consisting of disabled people, the elderly and members of ethnic minority groups, are taking part
