Hongkongers queue up to cast their votes for the District Council Elections in Sha Tin in November 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong elections: can blank votes be outlawed and will Beijing be embarrassed by low turnout?
- Minister says inciting voters to leave ballot papers blank could violate Basic Law, but analysts warn banning the practice could hamper turnout, raise legitimacy questions
- Three Hong Kong polls approaching in wake of Beijing’s drastic overhaul of city’s electoral system, which includes patriotism test for candidates
Topic | Hong Kong electoral changes
