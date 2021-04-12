Hongkongers queue up to cast their votes for the District Council Elections in Sha Tin in November 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE Hongkongers queue up to cast their votes for the District Council Elections in Sha Tin in November 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hongkongers queue up to cast their votes for the District Council Elections in Sha Tin in November 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong elections: can blank votes be outlawed and will Beijing be embarrassed by low turnout?

  • Minister says inciting voters to leave ballot papers blank could violate Basic Law, but analysts warn banning the practice could hamper turnout, raise legitimacy questions
  • Three Hong Kong polls approaching in wake of Beijing’s drastic overhaul of city’s electoral system, which includes patriotism test for candidates

Topic |   Hong Kong electoral changes
Natalie WongGary Cheung
Natalie Wong  and Gary Cheung

Updated: 8:17am, 12 Apr, 2021

