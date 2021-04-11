Clubhouse has gained popularity among users after Tesla founder Elon Musk, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and singer Drake joined it. Photo: AP Clubhouse has gained popularity among users after Tesla founder Elon Musk, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and singer Drake joined it. Photo: AP
Clubhouse has gained popularity among users after Tesla founder Elon Musk, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and singer Drake joined it. Photo: AP
Cybersecurity
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong privacy watchdog urges Clubhouse users to step up security after reports of data exposure

  • Move comes after CyberNews reported some 1.3 million user records of the social media platform had been exposed online
  • Privacy Commissioner Ada Chung asked users to be vigilant about potential theft of personal data

Topic |   Cybersecurity
Ng Kang-chungDanny Mok
Ng Kang-chung  and Danny Mok

Updated: 8:15pm, 11 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Clubhouse has gained popularity among users after Tesla founder Elon Musk, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and singer Drake joined it. Photo: AP Clubhouse has gained popularity among users after Tesla founder Elon Musk, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and singer Drake joined it. Photo: AP
Clubhouse has gained popularity among users after Tesla founder Elon Musk, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and singer Drake joined it. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE