As of February 2021, the Information Services Department’s Facebook page, launched in November 2014, had 142,883 followers, while its Instagram account, launched in November 2015, attracted 68,607 followers. Photo: Shutterstock
Coronavirus screening related posts published by Hong Kong government’s publicity arm emerge as most read notes on Facebook
- Facebook post on booking and testing arrangements for community Covid-19 testing programme read by 863,404 people
- Second and third most read messages were also posts appealing to Hongkongers to take part in the screening drive
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
