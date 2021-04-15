Residential buildings at Tai Hang and Causeway Bay. Photo: Fung Chang
Hong Kong developers, analysts warn against government pushing ahead with vacancy tax to solve city’s housing crisis
- Secretary for Transport and Housing Frank Chan Fan told lawmakers on Wednesday he “would not rule out the possibility of proposing a vacancy tax again”
- But analysts and developers’ representatives say the current economic situation is not a good time to revisit the policy
Topic | Hong Kong housing
