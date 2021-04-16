A deadly fire in a housing block at Pot Tat Estate in Kwun Tong killed four on Friday morning in Hong Kong. Photo: Handout
Deadly blaze at Hong Kong public housing estate kills three women and 2-year-old girl; one man in critical condition
- Firefighters rushed to the scene at around 3am on Friday, helping evacuate at least 30 residents who had not yet fled the building in Kwun Tong district; about 150 people had left on their own
- A fire services task force will investigate the cause of the violent conflagration that engulfed a three-bedroom flat
