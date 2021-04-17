NGO CareER is creating a new index aimed at making Hong Kong companies more inclusive both in their hiring practices and workplace accessibility. Photo: Shutterstock
NGO’s Disability Inclusion Index aims to help Hong Kong firms catch up on hiring front
- CareER founder says local companies currently lag behind multinationals when it comes to hiring those with disabilities, a group facing much higher unemployment rates than overall population
- Funded by Swire Group, the index is also intended to help firms understand better how to reach clients who may face challenges
