Some Hongkongers who do not get vaccinated against the coronavirus face losing their jobs. Photo: Edmond So Some Hongkongers who do not get vaccinated against the coronavirus face losing their jobs. Photo: Edmond So
Some Hongkongers who do not get vaccinated against the coronavirus face losing their jobs. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong /  Society

Coronavirus: sacking Hong Kong staff for not getting vaccinated may break the law, warns equality chief

  • But Equal Opportunities Commission says treating people differently in the workplace can be justified if doing so is deemed necessary and reasonable
  • Watchdog chairman Ricky Chu calls on companies to explore other options, rather than simply getting rid of staff who will not get vaccinated

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Kanis Leung
Kanis Leung

Updated: 7:22pm, 16 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Some Hongkongers who do not get vaccinated against the coronavirus face losing their jobs. Photo: Edmond So Some Hongkongers who do not get vaccinated against the coronavirus face losing their jobs. Photo: Edmond So
Some Hongkongers who do not get vaccinated against the coronavirus face losing their jobs. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE