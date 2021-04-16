Nearly 8 per cent of children surveyed chose emigration as their ‘goal’, which the association described as a ‘concerning trend’. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong children unhappiest they have been in five years, with nearly 10 per cent planning to leave city over fears for future, new survey finds
- Study by The Boys’ and Girls’ Clubs Association questioned children aged between 6 and 17
- Lack of interaction with friends and isolation caused by coronavirus pandemic seen as major reason for findings
Topic | Mental health
Nearly 8 per cent of children surveyed chose emigration as their ‘goal’, which the association described as a ‘concerning trend’. Photo: May Tse