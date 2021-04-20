Fu Shing House in Fu Cheong Estate on Sai Chuen Road, Sham Shui Po. Photo: Google
Elderly Hong Kong man dies in hospital less than 24 hours after being rescued from burning flat in Sham Shui Po
- The victim, suffering burns to about 50 per cent of his body, died at Queen Mary Hospital in Pok Fu Lam on Tuesday morning
- Police source says the flat likely caught fire when the man was burning joss sticks to worship at a shrine
