Aprilyn Racca, a 34-year-old Filipino, has been looking forward to coming to Hong Kong for work, but her plans have been derailed by a 14-day flight ban. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus: anxiety, heartbreak as stranded Filipino domestic helpers face 14-day ban on travelling to Hong Kong
- About 1,000 workers are stuck after city imposes flight ban amid surge in Philippine Covid-19 cases
- Manila diplomat hopes ban will not be extended, says screening arrivals in Hong Kong is enough
