Anti-government protesters take to the streets in October 2019. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong mass protest organiser Civil Human Rights Front facing police probe over its operations
- Civil Human Rights Front has been given until next Wednesday to provide information on its funding sources, expenses and related bank accounts, and reasons for not registering with the government
- Police also want front to explain why it was involved in joint petition last December asking a UN agency to urge the Beijing and Hong Kong governments to improve human rights
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Anti-government protesters take to the streets in October 2019. Photo: Felix Wong