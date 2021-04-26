Anti-government protesters take to the streets in October 2019. Photo: Felix Wong Anti-government protesters take to the streets in October 2019. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong mass protest organiser Civil Human Rights Front facing police probe over its operations

  • Civil Human Rights Front has been given until next Wednesday to provide information on its funding sources, expenses and related bank accounts, and reasons for not registering with the government
  • Police also want front to explain why it was involved in joint petition last December asking a UN agency to urge the Beijing and Hong Kong governments to improve human rights

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Christy LeungNg Kang-chung
Christy Leung and Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 11:38pm, 26 Apr, 2021

