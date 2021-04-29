Professor Joost Schokkenbroek, director, Hong Kong Maritime Museum. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong Maritime Museum to be expanded to promote marine and environmental awareness, new director says
- A discovery centre, likely to be open by May next year, will have space for students to learn about marine biology, biodiversity and ecology
- Director Joost Schokkenbroek says the institution will try to have “three museums rolled into one” by incorporating elements of history, arts and science
