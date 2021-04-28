Carrie Lam talks to Professor Wong Yuk-shan, a local deputy to the National People’s Congress. Photo: Handout Carrie Lam talks to Professor Wong Yuk-shan, a local deputy to the National People’s Congress. Photo: Handout
Carrie Lam talks to Professor Wong Yuk-shan, a local deputy to the National People’s Congress. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam heaps praise on Beijing-imposed electoral overhaul as she chats with guests on debut TV talk show

  • Chief executive’s programme ‘Get to Know the Election Committee Subsectors’ aired on government-run RTHK TV31 channel, featuring guests from industries represented on powerful selection body
  • There will be 40 episodes in the series, with two new ones aired daily

Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 11:39pm, 28 Apr, 2021

