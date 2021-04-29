Nearly 60 per cent of Hong Kong youth said they would emigrate if possible. Photo: Sun Yeung
Nearly 60 per cent of Hong Kong youth looking to leave city, new study says, with Covid-19 and economic uncertainty believed to be behind rise
- Chinese University survey polled residents between 15 and 30 years of age, and found 57.5 per cent want to emigrate if possible
- Optimism over city’s future also dropped, with respondents giving an average score of 2.95 out of 10
Topic | Hong Kong youth
Nearly 60 per cent of Hong Kong youth said they would emigrate if possible. Photo: Sun Yeung