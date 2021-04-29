Kenneth Fok is interviewed by Chief Executive Carrie Lam on her new television show. Photo: RTHK Kenneth Fok is interviewed by Chief Executive Carrie Lam on her new television show. Photo: RTHK
Kenneth Fok is interviewed by Chief Executive Carrie Lam on her new television show. Photo: RTHK
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong electoral overhaul: Beijing loyalist hopes to be voice for city’s young on powerful new Election Committee

  • Kenneth Fok is vice-chairman of the All-China Youth Federation which can put 110 people on reformed body
  • Grandson of late tycoon Henry Fok appeared on TV programme hosted by city’s leader Carrie Lam

Topic |   Hong Kong electoral changes
Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 12:45am, 30 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Kenneth Fok is interviewed by Chief Executive Carrie Lam on her new television show. Photo: RTHK Kenneth Fok is interviewed by Chief Executive Carrie Lam on her new television show. Photo: RTHK
Kenneth Fok is interviewed by Chief Executive Carrie Lam on her new television show. Photo: RTHK
READ FULL ARTICLE