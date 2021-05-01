Around 27,000 applications for new visas have been made since the BN(O) visa scheme was launched in January 2021. Photo: Bloomberg Around 27,000 applications for new visas have been made since the BN(O) visa scheme was launched in January 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong /  Society

House-hunting Hongkongers hit a brick wall in Britain, with landlords demanding 6-12 months’ rent upfront

  • Screening checks for potential tenants prove a hurdle, especially for new arrivals with no jobs
  • Some using BN(O) passports to settle in Britain face weeks of desperation before renting a home

Laura Westbrook
Updated: 8:00am, 1 May, 2021

