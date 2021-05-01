Sze Choi-lam works on her oil painting of a blue-blooded alien. Photo: Handout
Budding Hong Kong artist dipping her toe into global craze surrounding NFTs
- Local 12-year-old Sze Choi-lam will soon begin selling so-called non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, of an oil painting she did of a character from the beloved Wisely Series of science fiction novels
- NFTs are digital assets – often images and videos – stamped with unique electronic identifiers that verify their authenticity, with some collectors willing to drop millions on artworks that exist only as 1s and 0s
