Sze Choi-lam works on her oil painting of a blue-blooded alien. Photo: Handout Sze Choi-lam works on her oil painting of a blue-blooded alien. Photo: Handout
Budding Hong Kong artist dipping her toe into global craze surrounding NFTs

  • Local 12-year-old Sze Choi-lam will soon begin selling so-called non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, of an oil painting she did of a character from the beloved Wisely Series of science fiction novels
  • NFTs are digital assets – often images and videos – stamped with unique electronic identifiers that verify their authenticity, with some collectors willing to drop millions on artworks that exist only as 1s and 0s

Fiona Sun
Updated: 9:30am, 1 May, 2021

