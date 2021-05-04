Hong Kong’s rural land, some of which includes brownfield sites. In the backdrop is the Futian district of Shenzhen. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong rural leaders, groups cry foul over ‘shockingly’ rushed Legco funding bid by city’s government for new border town
- Yuen Long District Council chairman says there was no time for community consultation and the move veered from past practices
- New Territories North project earmarked as one of two long-term sources of land supply for Hong Kong
Topic | Hong Kong housing
Hong Kong’s rural land, some of which includes brownfield sites. In the backdrop is the Futian district of Shenzhen. Photo: Roy Issa