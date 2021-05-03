Kwun Tong’s regeneration has mandated the relocation of several businesses. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong businesses being forced out by massive Kwun Tong regeneration project slam relocation, compensation packages
- Several businesses refuse to leave Yue Man Square, at heart of Kwun Tong regeneration, others slam the deals offered by authorities
- Scheme is the largest housing, commercial regeneration project in Hong Kong’s history, but some involved complain they are being uprooted after decades in the community
Topic | Urban planning
Kwun Tong’s regeneration has mandated the relocation of several businesses. Photo: Sam Tsang