A first-floor flat in a six-storey building on Canton Road in Mong Kok burst into flames at 12.08am on Wednesday. Photo: Handout A first-floor flat in a six-storey building on Canton Road in Mong Kok burst into flames at 12.08am on Wednesday. Photo: Handout
A first-floor flat in a six-storey building on Canton Road in Mong Kok burst into flames at 12.08am on Wednesday. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Society

Police investigating cause of midnight blaze in Hong Kong residential block

  • A first-floor flat in a six-storey building on Canton Road in Mong Kok burst into flames at 12.08am; firefighters spent more than two hours to douse the flames
  • Police spokesman says some accelerant substances were found at the scene

Topic |   Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 3:07pm, 5 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A first-floor flat in a six-storey building on Canton Road in Mong Kok burst into flames at 12.08am on Wednesday. Photo: Handout A first-floor flat in a six-storey building on Canton Road in Mong Kok burst into flames at 12.08am on Wednesday. Photo: Handout
A first-floor flat in a six-storey building on Canton Road in Mong Kok burst into flames at 12.08am on Wednesday. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE