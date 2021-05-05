A first-floor flat in a six-storey building on Canton Road in Mong Kok burst into flames at 12.08am on Wednesday. Photo: Handout
Police investigating cause of midnight blaze in Hong Kong residential block
- A first-floor flat in a six-storey building on Canton Road in Mong Kok burst into flames at 12.08am; firefighters spent more than two hours to douse the flames
- Police spokesman says some accelerant substances were found at the scene
