A man walks past a transitional housing project in Shek Kip Mei last year. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong lawmaker questions need for subsidy payments to entice landlords to take part in temporary housing scheme
- Michael Tien says it is better to simply give the money to tenants so they can rent homes themselves
- But Undersecretary for Transport and Housing Raymond So says subsidy is required to encourage landlords to join the scheme
Topic | Asia housing and property
