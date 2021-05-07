Cafe De Coral has reacted angrily to rumours of branches turning away customers because of Covid-19 concerns. Photo: Shutterstock Cafe De Coral has reacted angrily to rumours of branches turning away customers because of Covid-19 concerns. Photo: Shutterstock
Coronavirus: Hong Kong restaurant chain Cafe de Coral slams ‘untrue’ rumours alleging staff have turned away domestic workers over infection concerns

  • Cafe de Coral says it has reported the matter police and reserves the right to take action against ‘relevant parties’
  • No evidence was put forward to support the allegations made in messages circulating on social media

Christy Leung
Updated: 8:45pm, 7 May, 2021

