Zhen (not her real name), lost her husband to cancer, but soldiers on as a role model for her children. Photo: Edmond So Zhen (not her real name), lost her husband to cancer, but soldiers on as a role model for her children. Photo: Edmond So
Zhen (not her real name), lost her husband to cancer, but soldiers on as a role model for her children. Photo: Edmond So
City Weekend
Hong Kong /  Society

Mother’s Day tributes: the Hong Kong mums dealing with bereavement, child illness and coronavirus misery

  • ChickenSoup Foundation, an NGO, has assisted about 20 mothers without a breadwinner at home and highlights stress on the needy amid pandemic
  • Two women tell the Post how they find the strength to soldier on despite challenges

Topic |   City Weekend
Laura Westbrook
Laura Westbrook

Updated: 9:30am, 9 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Zhen (not her real name), lost her husband to cancer, but soldiers on as a role model for her children. Photo: Edmond So Zhen (not her real name), lost her husband to cancer, but soldiers on as a role model for her children. Photo: Edmond So
Zhen (not her real name), lost her husband to cancer, but soldiers on as a role model for her children. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE