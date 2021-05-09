Hong Kong at present offers coronavirus vaccines provided by China’s Sinovac and Germany’s BioNTech. Photo: Sam Tsang Hong Kong at present offers coronavirus vaccines provided by China’s Sinovac and Germany’s BioNTech. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong coronavirus: cancer patient given wrong vaccine in mix-up over inoculation centres can have two BioNTech jabs

  • Health authorities make an exception on mixing vaccines, provided Scotsman waives liability
  • Man wanted BioNTech vaccine, but went to the wrong centre where he was given Sinovac jab

Gigi Choy
Updated: 9:18am, 9 May, 2021

