Cartoonist Harry Harrison at work in his Central studio. Photo: May Tse
Harry’s View of Hong Kong: new book marks cartoonist’s 20 years at the Post, with snapshots of key events from protests to coronavirus crisis
- A keen observer of Hong Kong life, Harry Harrison pokes fun at the powerful, rich and famous
- Collection of cartoons covers everything from social unrest and national security law, to Covid-19 pandemic and Trump’s years in office
Topic | Hong Kong politics
Cartoonist Harry Harrison at work in his Central studio. Photo: May Tse