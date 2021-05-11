Hong Kong cyclist Sarah Lee holds the city’s flag aloft after a victory. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong buys 2020 Summer Olympics broadcast rights, will grant five local stations licences to carry games for free
- Carrie Lam calls move a ‘one-off arrangement’, saying administration needed to step in amid a tough advertising environment for broadcasters
- The games will be carried on TVB, ViuTV and Hong Kong Open TV as well as paid channels Hong Kong Cable Television and NowTV
Topic | Hong Kong media
Hong Kong cyclist Sarah Lee holds the city’s flag aloft after a victory. Photo: Handout