As of the end of March, there were about 153,300 general applications for public housing, and another 100,500 from single non-elderly applicants. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong families face average wait of 5.8 years for public housing – longest period in more than 20 years
- Housing Authority attributes the rise from 5.7 years previously to the coronavirus pandemic
- Single elderly applicants are now waiting an average of 3.6 years, up from 3.4 years in December 2020
Topic | Hong Kong housing
