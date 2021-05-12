Domestic helpers gather in Central on their day off on Sunday. Photo: Nora Tam Domestic helpers gather in Central on their day off on Sunday. Photo: Nora Tam
Domestic helpers gather in Central on their day off on Sunday. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong’s domestic workers say repeated mandatory Covid-19 screening just an attempt to force them to be vaccinated

  • City leader Carrie Lam drops plan requiring 370,000 helpers be inoculated, but brings in second round of testing this month
  • Government gave domestic workers just nine days to get tested earlier in May, forcing many to use their only day off to comply

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Phila Siu
Phila Siu

Updated: 10:20am, 12 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Domestic helpers gather in Central on their day off on Sunday. Photo: Nora Tam Domestic helpers gather in Central on their day off on Sunday. Photo: Nora Tam
Domestic helpers gather in Central on their day off on Sunday. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE