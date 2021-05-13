Hong Kong is home to about 80,000 lifts and elevators. Photo: Winson Wong
Two-thirds of Hong Kong lifts and escalators ‘do not meet latest safety guidelines’, ombudsman reveals, triggering call for more no-notice inspections
- Some 50,000 lifts and escalators in the city still do not comply with latest set of non-mandatory standards issued back in 2019
- Ombudsman says failure to follow those guidelines does not necessarily mean the facilities are unsafe, but demands improvements in supervision
Hong Kong is home to about 80,000 lifts and elevators. Photo: Winson Wong