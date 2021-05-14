The Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data in Hong Kong has reminded WhatsApp users to consider the changes carefully before deciding whether to accept the new terms. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong’s WhatsApp users have till Saturday to accept new privacy terms or be left behind
- Messaging platform assures users new terms will not affect confidentiality of personal data, but local expert calls for more clarity
- WhatsApp says it will not immediately deactivate accounts of those who do not accept new terms, but will progressively limit functions they can use
Topic | Social media
The Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data in Hong Kong has reminded WhatsApp users to consider the changes carefully before deciding whether to accept the new terms. Photo: Sun Yeung