The land is at the junction of Yuen Lung Street and Yau Tin East Road, in Yuen Long. Photo: Winson Wong
Major Hong Kong developer to release land for public housing, day after government says it will seize lots left idle for decades

  • Sun Hung Kai Properties to give up plots in Yuen Long located next to middle-class residential project
  • Company says difficulty in acquiring ancestral land from villagers made it hard to develop area

Joyce Ng  and Gigi Choy

Updated: 10:17pm, 14 May, 2021

