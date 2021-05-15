The Post’s graphics team was among contestants with the biggest awards haul at the US-based SND digital competition.
South China Morning Post scoops up 51 awards in huge win at global design competition
- Among medals are two silvers for pair of visual stories on Hong Kong’s reaction to a year of protests, and a third for a data visualisation on how the coronavirus first entered the city
- Deputy creative director Adolfo Arranz drew attention to Thailand’s use of coconut-harvesting monkeys, winning bronze for environment and science category
Topic | Art
The Post’s graphics team was among contestants with the biggest awards haul at the US-based SND digital competition.