South China Morning Post scoops up 51 awards in huge win at global design competition

  • Among medals are two silvers for pair of visual stories on Hong Kong’s reaction to a year of protests, and a third for a data visualisation on how the coronavirus first entered the city
  • Deputy creative director Adolfo Arranz drew attention to Thailand’s use of coconut-harvesting monkeys, winning bronze for environment and science category

SCMP Reporter
SCMP Reporter

Updated: 2:54pm, 15 May, 2021

The Post’s graphics team was among contestants with the biggest awards haul at the US-based SND digital competition.
