A new survey has found children are spending more time gaming during the pandemic. Photo: Jonathan Wong
More than half of Hong Kong students spent more time gaming during coronavirus pandemic – much to parents’ chagrin, survey finds
- The survey found that three-quarters of the students who reported playing more video games did so to relieve stress
- However, their gaming habits were a source of stress for nearly two-thirds of parents, about half of whom rejected the notion that gaming was an important way for kids to stay in touch
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
