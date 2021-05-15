Members at the Beijing Aerospace Control Centre celebrate after China's Tianwen-1 probe successfully landed on Mars. Photo: Xinhua
Made in Hong Kong, landed on Mars: PolyU camera helps ensure smooth arrival for China’s Zhu Rong rover
- Mars Landing Surveillance Camera was invented by researchers at Polytechnic University
- China becomes just the third country to successfully land a rover on the Red Planet
Topic | China's space programme
Members at the Beijing Aerospace Control Centre celebrate after China's Tianwen-1 probe successfully landed on Mars. Photo: Xinhua