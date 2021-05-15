Members at the Beijing Aerospace Control Centre celebrate after China's Tianwen-1 probe successfully landed on Mars. Photo: Xinhua Members at the Beijing Aerospace Control Centre celebrate after China's Tianwen-1 probe successfully landed on Mars. Photo: Xinhua
Made in Hong Kong, landed on Mars: PolyU camera helps ensure smooth arrival for China’s Zhu Rong rover

  • Mars Landing Surveillance Camera was invented by researchers at Polytechnic University
  • China becomes just the third country to successfully land a rover on the Red Planet

Topic |   China's space programme
Phila Siu
Updated: 11:55pm, 15 May, 2021

