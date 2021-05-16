Members of the Confederation of Trade Unions at a march from Causeway Bay to Central. Photo: Dickson Lee
‘Tsunami-like’ surge in applications for forming new unions puts ‘enormous pressure’ on authorities, Hong Kong labour minister says
- Law Chi-kwong says the government will continue to fulfil new duties under the national security law and deregister any unions which do not comply with local laws
- About 80 per cent, or 3,450 of 4,289 applications filed last year are yet to be processed, he says
