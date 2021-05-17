Bishop-elect Stephen Chow, 62, is seen as a prudent choice to lead Hong Kong’s polarised Catholic community. Photo: Nora Tam Bishop-elect Stephen Chow, 62, is seen as a prudent choice to lead Hong Kong’s polarised Catholic community. Photo: Nora Tam
Bishop-elect Stephen Chow, 62, is seen as a prudent choice to lead Hong Kong’s polarised Catholic community. Photo: Nora Tam
Catholic Church
Hong Kong /  Society

Vatican appoints Stephen Chow as new bishop of Hong Kong

  • The 62-year-old has been dedicated to education and observers say the long-awaited appointment is a prudent choice
  • Catholics in the city have been without a permanent leader for more than two years

Topic |   Catholic Church
Mimi Lau
Mimi Lau

Updated: 6:26pm, 17 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Bishop-elect Stephen Chow, 62, is seen as a prudent choice to lead Hong Kong’s polarised Catholic community. Photo: Nora Tam Bishop-elect Stephen Chow, 62, is seen as a prudent choice to lead Hong Kong’s polarised Catholic community. Photo: Nora Tam
Bishop-elect Stephen Chow, 62, is seen as a prudent choice to lead Hong Kong’s polarised Catholic community. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE