Bishop-elect Stephen Chow, 62, is seen as a prudent choice to lead Hong Kong’s polarised Catholic community. Photo: Nora Tam
Vatican appoints Stephen Chow as new bishop of Hong Kong
- The 62-year-old has been dedicated to education and observers say the long-awaited appointment is a prudent choice
- Catholics in the city have been without a permanent leader for more than two years
