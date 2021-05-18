Chief Executive Carrie Lam has clashed with her predecessor over the city’s housing policy. Photo: Felix Wong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has clashed with her predecessor over the city’s housing policy. Photo: Felix Wong
Chief Executive Carrie Lam has clashed with her predecessor over the city’s housing policy. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam dismisses predecessor’s land demands and defends long-term approach to solving city’s housing crisis

  • Chief executive shoots down CY Leung’s controversial proposal and defends civil service against his attacks
  • Leung’s increasingly vocal stance on policy has sparked speculation he may challenge Lam for top job next year

Natalie Wong
Updated: 4:23pm, 18 May, 2021

